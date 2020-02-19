Suspect identified after year of garbage left at metro stranger’s gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - After a year of having growing piles of garbage dumped on their property, a metro man and his friend have a good idea of who is responsible, and so do police.

For the past year, Paul Davis said garbage has been left on the property he works on about every two weeks.

Over the past couple of months, the problem has really ramped up.

“It’s gone from trash or a tire, a sink, one piece of trash to this last one was a full dump truck,” Davis said.

It’s an expensive and time-consuming problem consistently left in their laps to take care of.

“It has been expensive... because the city doesn’t want to do anything with helping get that off. It’s really not their property but it’s not our property but it’s blocking our entrance,” Davis said. “We have to take responsibility for their lack of responsibility and we have to handle it.”

The landowner has had a cheap hunting camera on the property but hasn’t used it much, and didn’t start checking for photos until the garbage problem got out of hand. That’s when he discovered photos of a man dumping garbage with a white Ford F-350.

Police are calling him a suspect but won’t release his identity until he’s been charged.

They don’t know if he’s responsible for the previous instances of dumping.

“Based on the amount of traffic we’re seeing at our gate, I think it’s more,” Davis said. “I think the large portions of trash are from this individual.”

Based on the garbage they’ve seen, Davis believes it’s someone who works with a construction company, and he thinks this area is targeted because it’s just off the turnpike.

“Mostly we want the trash cleaned up,” Davis said. “We would like for it to stop and the trash cleaned up.”