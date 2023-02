DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City Police Department has confirmed a break in an arson case concerning a police unit that was vandalized.

Police officials say a man has admitted to deliberately setting the police car on fire back in September of 2021 were a Del City cruiser was burned. The break in the case came last summer when police say Justin Watchous suddenly confessed to the crime.

Justin Watchous was arrested on Friday and charged with Arson in the third degree.

