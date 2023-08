OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made following a fatal hit-and-run Thursday morning.

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers arrived on scene around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near 56th and May where they found a woman deceased in the road and an abandoned vehicle nearby.

Officials say the suspect left the scene and possibly got into another car following the incident. After a two-hour search, officers were able to find and arrest the suspect.

No more information is available at this time.