OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase through northwest Oklahoma City before running into an open field and attempting to hide in the tall grass.

Officials say the man was driving a suspected stolen box truck when the pursuit started.

The suspect then crashed that truck near NW 96th and Hudson before taking off and running into a field.

He attempted to hide in the brush, but officers quickly located him and took him into custody.

No other information is available at this time.