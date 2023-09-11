OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase through northwest Oklahoma City before running into an open field and attempting to hide in the tall grass.
Officials say the man was driving a suspected stolen box truck when the pursuit started.
The suspect then crashed that truck near NW 96th and Hudson before taking off and running into a field.
He attempted to hide in the brush, but officers quickly located him and took him into custody.
No other information is available at this time.