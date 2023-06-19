OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A shooting suspect surrendered to police after a nearly 7-hour long standoff Monday morning.

The incident happened at the Mayridge South Apartments near SW 44th Street and S May Avenue.

“It’s scary,” said Marconia Green, who lives nearby. “Things like that shouldn’t be happening in the world.”

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, around 1 a.m. a man shot two people. Police said witnesses heard about 15 gunshots.

“It was loud because we could hear it from our bedroom,” said Xena Smith, who lives down the street.

Police say after the shooting, the suspect immediately barricaded himself inside his own apartment.

This sparked an about 7-hour standoff. Crisis negotiators and the tactical team were also on the scene.

The suspect eventually surrendered about 10 minutes after authorities deployed tear gas inside the man’s apartment. He was taken into custody.

One of the shooting victims is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to undergo surgery Monday.

A spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department told KFOR on Monday that more information about the incident will likely be available tomorrow.