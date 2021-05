OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were stabbed at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 2800 block of Southwest Grand at around 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex after two people were stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, but details on their condition has not been provided.

A suspect was taken into custody, but neither the suspect’s name nor the names of the victims were released.