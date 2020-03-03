Suspect in domestic strangulation incident arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was named a suspect in a domestic strangulation incident was arrested, Tulsa police say.

On March 2, the Tulsa Police Department’s Family Violence Unit requested assistance from the IMPACT unit in finding Markey Smith. Police say he was named as a suspect in a domestic strangulation incident from March 1.

According to Tulsa police, Smith had a backpack with $2,000 worth of meth inside stolen on March 1 and “took out his anger on the victim.”

Police were told Smith would probably be around the downtown Tulsa Salvation Army.

Smith was spotted at the Salvation Army on March 2 but took off when officers attempted to stop him. He turned south and allegedly threw a bag packed with individually packaged portions of meth.

An officer deployed his taser, however, it was ineffective “due to multiple layers of thick clothing worn by the suspect,” authorities say.

The officer was able to eventually arrest Smith and then took him into custody.

A search of the backpack revealed a large bag of marijuana and multiple small bags of marijuana.

Smith was transported to the Family Violence Unit for interview and processing.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including two complaints of domestic assault and battery on a pregnant woman and kidnapping.