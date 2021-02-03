Suspect in Muskogee massacre facing multiple murder charges

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect in a Muskogee murder on Tuesday is facing multiple charges after five children and a man were shot to death at a residence.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said Wednesday afternoon that he’s charging 25-year-old Jarron Pridgeon with six counts of murder, seven counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm while under probation. Muskogee police said that Pridgeon is the one who called 911 after committing the crime.

“We have homicides,” Loge said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference. “Nothing of this magnitude.”

It’s been just 24 hours since the gruesome killing. The five children were all under 10 years old. The oldest was nine years old. All of them were shot to death, allegedly by the father of three of the five killed. Police said the shooter then turned the gun on his own brother, killing Javarion Lee, then turned the gun on the children’s mother, Brittany Anderson. She survived but remains in the hospital in critical condition. Anderson’s family said she is alive, but barely able to talk.

“The doctor said she has bleeding on her brain,” said Raven Anderson, the victim’s sister. “They are just trying to get the swelling and everything to go down.”

Loge said that capital punishment has not yet been ruled out. He said he wants to talk to the family and let the investigation run its course.

“The issue on the death penalty will be made at a later date,” Loge said.

“He made the initial 9-1-1 call and asked for EMS to be sent to the location,” said Lynn Hamlin with the Muskogee Police Department.

It’s still unclear why Pridgeon made the call to 9-1-1. Police arrived to find him in the front yard, allegedly with a gun in his hand. This forced an officer to shoot but miss. Pridgeon was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

“Right now, we’re going to focus on the victims and the victims’ family,” Loge said. “Then we’ll go forward.”

Anderson’s sister, Raven, and her cousin, Sweet Pea Hearn, spoke out Tuesday, remembering the children that were lost far too soon.

“They were great kids,” Raven Anderson said. “If anyone had known them they would have loved them and cherished them and they would have seen for themselves.”

“This is sad,” Hearn said. “I’m just feeling sad, that’s it.”

Court records show Pridgeon received a deferred sentence in 2019. This came after being charged with two felony counts for allegedly throwing two large pieces of cement at a woman, striking her in the torso. A judge in that case ordered a mental health observation and evaluation, but those results are sealed.

“I grew up with Brittney; she’s a loving person,” Hearn said. “She’s always cheerful and always the life of the party.”

There are still a lot of unknowns in this case. Neither the district attorney nor police discussed a motive. They do know that all six people killed and Pridgeon lived at the home where the crime took place.