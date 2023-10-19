NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The man accused of shooting his father and brother in Noble on Oct. 11 has been charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, Cleveland County deputies were called to the Sooner Country Store in Noble regarding a customer that had come in covered in blood.

Dariel Fernandez. Image courtesy Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

“A customer came in and said there was a gentleman out in the parking lot that had been shot,” said Eva Helm, the convenience store clerk. “He couldn’t speak English.”

Helm rushed outside to translate. The man who needed help had a brother in the back of a car. He had been shot. Eva said the man’s father, was also shot at a home nearby. The family was from Cuba.

“The guy who did the shooting shot his dad. And as the brother was leaving, he shot him in the back. Told him if he didn’t leave, he was going to shoot him too,” said Helm. “He said that he held his dad in his arms, and he died in his arms.”

The story led authorities to a residence near 148th and Cemetery Road where it was originally believed a home invasion happened.

However, Cleveland County officials determined it was a homicide investigation and booked Dariel Fernandez into the Cleveland County Detention Center in connection to the incident.

Now, Fernandez has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Shooting with Intent to Kill.

According to court documents, Fernandez shot Abreu Lazaro Ramos multiple times, leading to his death. Fernandez also shot Roberto Carlos Ramos-Fernandez.

“Witnesses stated the defendant did make a phone call saying he had just killed two people,” reads the affidavit.

Fernandez was originally given a $5 million bond, but that was later revoked.