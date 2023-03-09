OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The suspect prompting a statewide Amber Alert has not been captured as of Thursday, according to the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department. The two children he was accused of taken were returned safely to family Wednesday night, less than an hour after the alert was issued.

Gary Underwood.

Gary Underwood, who is the children’s biological father, has no custodial rights to the children. Lighthorse Police Chief Charles Palmer said the incident that prompted the alert happened off County Road 1550 in Ada. He said the Underwood pulled the mother from her car and took off with both children and her cell phone inside.

“The mother had to call 911 from a borrowed cell phone,” said Palmer, in a statement.

Police then called Oklahoma Highway Patrol and they issued the Amber Alert shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, which sent warnings to cell phones and electronics across the region.

“That wireless alert did its job because the suspect was carrying a cell phone. That alert went off. Now he knows everyone is looking for him and his vehicle and these children,” said Trooper Eric Foster, spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

News 4 learned the children were dropped off at a family member’s home 30 minutes after the alert went out.

“That family member immediately notified police that the children were in their custody,” said Foster. “Those children did not leave the county. That’s how quickly this net was cast and drawn (with the alert).”

KFOR also learned new information about the suspect. Chief Palmer said Underwood should still be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Underwood was wanted on two felony warrants for domestic violence – one with strangulation – out of the Chickasaw Tribal District Court. He was also wanted on a third felony warrant from an incident that happened in Ada on January 27, 2023.

Ada police told News 4 officers attempted to pull Underwood over since he was wanted on warrants, but the suspect took off, driving all the way to the Seminole County line before slamming into an Ada police officer’s patrol unit.

He then drove back to Ada before ditching his SUV and attempting to hide in a car at a home on Sandy Creek Lane in Ada. Police found several guns and drugs in his vehicle.

Police would not say how Underwood was released from jail in the first place but did say he failed to show up for his court appearance and was on the run when this latest incident, involving his children, happened.

Both children are safe and now with their mother.