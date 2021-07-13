Suspect in police chase crashes stolen pickup into Central Oklahoma pool

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A wild police chase in Yukon left one man facing charges and one family in need of a new pool.

The chase ended in dramatic fashion.

The suspect – crashing through not just one fence, but two – ended up in a neighbor’s pool.

“I guess he had a plan, not sure what it was,” said Michael Mason, who owns the pool.

Mason was at work when his wife called – saying something was in their pool.

“I thought she said there was a pick axe in the pool,” he recalled. “I said there’s a pick axe in the pool? She said no, there’s a pickup in the pool. I said well, I guess I’ll come home then.”

The Yukon home where a suspect crashed through a fence…

When he arrived – he was welcomed by an active scene – police cars, wreckers and neighbors checking out all the damage.

“It’s very quiet, we don’t have any riff raff or anything, this is quite a shock,” said Johnnie Houston-Nelson, who lives nearby.

…and into a pool.

Police say it all started around 8:45 a.m. when an officer saw the pickup parked on the side of the road.

“The subject was standing outside of his truck so the officer stopped to speak with him, see if he needed any help or anything,” said Maj. John Brown with the Yukon Police Dept.

He drove away.

The officer then ran the tag, only to find out the pickup was stolen.

Leslie Brock

After crashing into the pool moments later, police say the suspect still refused to give up.

“He ran on foot for about 15 minutes, jumping over back fences and climbing on houses – so very peculiar in his actions,” Brown said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Officers say he even tried to get into a home where a teenager was inside asleep.

But his run soon came to an end.

“A cop was there when they arrested him. He said to tell everyone he was sorry,” said Mason. “So it should be alright. It’s unfortunate but there’s nothing you can do about it. There’s idiots out there and he happened to land on my little postage stamp of the world today.”