OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are new details in the U.S. Marshal involved shooting Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Shari Vincent had two felony warrants for stalking and injury to property. Wednesday, Oklahoma City Police assisted U.S. Marshals to take her into custody.

An affidavit from Cleveland County Sheriffs shows Vincent made multiple threats on social media to a homeowner near her friend’s property.

| Female driver dead after high speed police chase >

“Keep doing what you’re doing right now and I’m gonna pitch a tent by your gate,” said Shari Vincent in a social media clip.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s then say Vincent drove her car into the homeowners fence, damaging it. The homeowners filed protective orders against her.

Those records say the fence is within their property line and police confirm she was trespassing.

“So get ready guys, the real fun is starting. Supposedly the U.S. Marshals have been asking my neighbors about me and my blue car. If you think I’m scared of the U.S. Marshals, you got another thing coming,” said Vincent in a social media clip.

The incident where Vincent drove into the fence happened on May 21. Three days later, she was pulled over by police in Oklahoma City.

| Woman identified after deadly marshal-involved shooting >

They say she took off, leading officers on a pursuit.

That’s when a U.S. Marshal rammed into her car near northwest 48th and Warren in Oklahoma City. Investigators say Vincent pulled a gun, before a U.S. Marshal shot and killed her.

“I heard the boom, so I knew the car hit something and then I heard pow pow pow pow pow…I’m guessing like 8-10,” said Valerie Walker, a neighbor near the scene of the crash.

KFOR reached out to U.S. Marshals to ask why they were after Vincent instead of local police, but have not heard back.



