YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man recently accused of shooting at his family’s home near Yukon is now dead.

Wade Womack was suspected of shooting at his family in the 14000 block of North Frisco Road on June 19.

Womack’s family told KFOR he died Thursday morning. They said the medical examiner will disclose his cause of death on Friday.

Wade Womack

The June 19 shooting occurred after a fight involving Womack broke out at a family residence. Womack allegedly promised to “return and kill” one of his family members.

He allegedly returned with black paint around his eyes. He later told investigators “he was 1/10 Choctaw and it is his death war paint,” and he “knew there was going to be a fight and wanted to be prepared.”

Court records state Womack fired a rifle several times from the driver’s seat of his truck in the driveway. Family members inside the home started shooting back.

Womack was hit in the ear but OKCPD said it was non-life-threatening.

Womack was charged with counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and one count of planning to perform an act of violence.