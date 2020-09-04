Suspect killed after running onto interstate during police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after a police chase that ended in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police say it all started when a victim saw his stolen vehicle driving along a road in Norman and called 911.
Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.
Eventually, the chase came to an end near S.E. 59th and I-35 when the suspect crashed the vehicle and then attempted to flee on foot.
However, he ran onto I-35 and was hit and killed by another vehicle.
Officials say several other vehicles were involved in the original crash, but it is not clear if any drivers were hurt.
