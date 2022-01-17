Suspect killed, deputy recovering in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is recovering in a hospital following an incident in Wagoner County.

On Sunday, deputies in Wagoner County responded to a call about a man armed with a knife standing in the street.

Investigators say the suspect started to fight with two deputies as they tried to take him into custody.

At some point, one of the deputies shot and killed the man.

Authorities say the other deputies was struck in the head with the knife and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

