Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha, Tuesday night.
An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official confirmed to KFOR that an officer-involved shooting ended with the suspect dead.
The official said Chickasha Police Department personnel requested OSBI’s presence in the 1100 block of North Tennessee at 6:45 p.m.
The OSBI official did not have information on why police were initially called to the scene, or any other information about the situation.
This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.