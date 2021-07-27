Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha, Tuesday night.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official confirmed to KFOR that an officer-involved shooting ended with the suspect dead.

Photo goes with story
Chickasha police at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The official said Chickasha Police Department personnel requested OSBI’s presence in the 1100 block of North Tennessee at 6:45 p.m.

The OSBI official did not have information on why police were initially called to the scene, or any other information about the situation.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report