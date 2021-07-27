Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Chickasha, Tuesday night.

An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation official confirmed to KFOR that an officer-involved shooting ended with the suspect dead.

Chickasha police at the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The official said Chickasha Police Department personnel requested OSBI’s presence in the 1100 block of North Tennessee at 6:45 p.m.

The OSBI official did not have information on why police were initially called to the scene, or any other information about the situation.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.