Suspect leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes into power pole

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high-speed chase ended in an early morning crash in eastern Oklahoma County.

Officials say the chase began when Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver sped off.

The driver led deputies on a chase with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

The suspect eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole near Britton and Westminster.

Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, but will then be taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

For the past several days, OG&E crews have been busy trying to restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents throughout the city. Crews were called to the scene to check out the power pole, but they say it didn’t suffer any major damage.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter