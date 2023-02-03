OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing new information about a suspect who reportedly stole a truck and wrecked it in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, an Oklahoma City officer attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle near Enterprise and Meridian Ave.

“A police officer on patrol got a hit on his computer that the vehicle that had just gone by him was a stolen vehicle,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The suspect refused to stop prompting a high-speed chase from southwest OKC through a neighborhood near S.E. 44th and Bryant, where the suspect eventually crashed into a parked car.

“That’s all I heard was the crash,” said Patricia Delgado. “I didn’t hear the sirens or anything until I walked out the door and saw all the cops.”

“Unfortunately, we’re used to the cops by now,” said Karina Love. “We’re just kind of used to seeing them around here now.”

The suspect ran from the scene, reportedly losing a shoe. Officers set up a perimeter but were not able to find him.

“It’s possible that he was familiar with the area,” said Knight. “He seemed to know where to run.”

Investigators are collecting evidence and information from the stolen vehicle, hoping it could lead to an arrest. As of right now, the suspect still hasn’t been found.