Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of the metro Sunday night.

One man was found dead on the scene and police still looking for the person responsible.

Police say the call came in around 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

“When officers arrived, they found one victim there. It appeared that he had been shot to death,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The apartment complex near N.W. 10th and MacArthur may look quiet now, but just hours earlier, it was a much different scene.

Oklahoma City police say it started when a woman heard a knock at the door and things escalated from there.

“Apparently, there was a knock at the door. The male, there was a male and female in the room. The male left. Went outside for a few minutes. Shots were fired at that point. That’s when she went outside, discovered he had been shot,” Knight said.

Police say people living nearby heard the shots.

“We did have someone indicate that they had heard the shooting, actually more than one person indicated that they had heard shots fired but at this time, that has not led us to the identity of a suspect,” Knight said.

But two different neighbors who live next door told KFOR off camera they didn’t hear anything. One saying he was asleep and never even woke up, learning about the homicide on the news the next morning.

The neighbors we spoke to didn’t want to go on camera, but they did say they weren’t surprised by the shooting.

“We need to hear from the public,” Knight said.

So far, no suspect has been identified. If you have any information, contact Oklahoma City Police.