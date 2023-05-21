OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call at Lottie and 11th Avenue Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m. Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found a person with two gunshot wounds. There are no leads as to who fired the shots.

Police said two cars were driving on Lottie avenue when they turned onto 11th. That’s when one person shot the other.

“When we arrived, it was determined that one subject sustained two gunshot wounds,” said Lt. Cory Cooper, Oklahoma City Police.

Neighbors in the area told KFOR they heard the gunshots. Some said they heard four or five shots, others said it could’ve been up to 12. One person said he saw someone running away holding the side of his body, possibly covering a wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in an ambulance and is expected to be okay. The suspect is still unidentified.

The investigation is still on going. If you know anything about this shooting, call Oklahoma City Police.