OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a double murder that happened on Saturday.

“It’s scary, you know, there’s somebody that’s walking around killing people,” said Cuinesia Carbajal, a neighbor.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night on NW 36th Street, near N. Pennsylvania Avenue.

Carbajal told KFOR she’s lived in the area only for a few weeks. She said until this weekend, it’s been extremely quiet.

“Saturday night, we were in our garage, and we just heard like two shots and then we heard like four more shots,” said Carbajal. “Frantic, I would say, you know, because we were panicking and trying to make sure the kids are okay, trying to make sure, you know, they just have seats, just staying away from the windows.”

Once she felt it was safe, she peeked out her window and eventually saw the street flooded with police cars.

“There were reports of gunfire there in the area. Police arrived at a residence there. In the backyard of that residence, two people were found with gunshot wounds,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say Charles Ingram, 48, was found dead at the scene, while Andre Neal, 40, was rushed to a hospital where he later passed away.

Meanwhile the killer still hasn’t been caught.

“It’s pretty early in the investigation,” said Sgt. Quirk. “They’re going to utilize what resources they have, camera footage in the area, witness statements. But at this time, nobody’s been identified or taken into custody.”

Police are asking anyone with information to give their homicide tip line a call. The number is (405) 297-1200.