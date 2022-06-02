ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is facing several complaints after he allegedly opened fire on Enid police officers through a basement door while intoxicated.

“It unfolded very quickly. It was a matter of minutes,” said Cass Rains with the Enid Police Department.

Bullets pierced through a basement door minutes after police responded to a mental health call at a home near West Cherokee Avenue and Polk Street in Enid.

“My friend’s husband seems a little bit homicidal [or] suicidal,” said a caller to 911 dispatch. “He’s been drinking a lot. He has incredibly irrational behavior bordering paranoid and is making comments that lead me to believe he would get a weapon.”

Matthew Truman Travis, image from Enid Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Matthew Travis, 35, was barricaded in a basement by family and friends so he “wouldn’t have access to a weapon.”

“They had placed a piece of furniture and a dog kennel between the door to the basement and the wall of a hallway,” said Rains.

According to the police report, an officer asked a person on scene, “He doesn’t have any weapons on him?” They reportedly replied, “I don’t think so.”

Police body camera footage shows the two officers trying to calm Travis down by speaking to him through the door.

Travis: “Obviously you don’t know me, officer. I don’t know you. Can we agree?”

Officer: “Yeah, I don’t think I know you from any previous calls.”

Travis: “I’ll make an agreement with you and your partner. You slide your badges under the door. I slide my ID over to you.”

Officer: “No, we’re not going to take our badges off.”

Travis: “No no no no no. You don’t get to make the ****ing decisions here!”

Officer: “Our badges are just a sticky Velcro thing on our vest. We don’t actually have like a physical like hard badge.”

Travis: Bull****!

“That’s what set him off,” said Rains.

Travis: “You have five seconds before I open fire on that door!”

Police: “Do you have a firearm?”

Travis: “Absolutely I do. You’re G right I do!”

Officers appeared to not take any chances and backed up before Travis made good on his word.

“Within that five seconds, he fired those shots,” said Rains.

Bullets sprayed the basement door, and pieces allegedly hit an officer in the face.

Around that time, backup arrived on scene.

“Sir, come out with your hands up and open!” an officer is heard saying on the bodycam footage.

According to the police report, one of the officers “believed to have seen Matt come out from behind the basement door for a just a moment, holding a gun and pointing it in his direction.”

Several officers then positioned themselves behind a wall, while another officer continued to give Travis demands. Travis eventually “unarmed himself and kept his hands up so he could be placed in handcuffs.”

“Officers were able to handle that situation without anyone being injured,” said Rains. “They acted very effectively and quickly and made good decisions.”

Enid police said officers never fired a shot.

Travis is now facing multiple complaints, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery upon a police officer, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

We’re told charges will be filed Thursday.

KFOR reached out to the Travis family, but we did not hear back.