Suspect steals $5,000 in products from Midwest City dispensary

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – A suspect broke into Euphoric Leaf Dispensary and got away with about $5,000 in merchandise.

Sometime after 4 a.m. Saturday, a suspect donning a reflective vest, mask and hat is seen on surveillance video in a shopping center on SE 15th seemingly looking for for something to use to break in. He grabs a cinder block from a nearby business, and the glass of the dispensary can be seen shattering.

“Just feel like a real violation, makes you second guess your security and just safety. Luckily it was between 4 and 4:30 in the morning, so no one was here. Just more concerned about everybody’s safety,” co-owner Reginal Stafford said.

Once inside, the suspect starts rummaging through products, even stuffing things in his pants.

“He took some flower, he took a bunch of pre-rolls, and we had just purchased some other products like edibles and cartridges and stuff like that,” Stafford said. He estimates thousands of dollars in product were stolen, and that doesn’t include the cost of replacing the window. Stafford says he didn’t find out what happened until the police told him and his wife. Someone nearby saw the mess and contacted police.

“The motion sensors didn’t pick him up for some reason. We’re working with the security company to find out why the alarm didn’t go off,” he said.

Now the owners are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.