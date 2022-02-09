OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was injured after an argument escalated to a shooting Tuesday evening at a liquor store in Oklahoma City.

According to police, two people got into an argument outside the store at 3504 N MacArthur Blvd. over a parking issue next to a motorcycle.

“The victim indicated that there was some type of altercation that took place over a parking space there. Ultimately the suspect fired a shot at the victim, [and] they both left the scene,” said OKC Police MSgt. Dillon Quirk.

The victim was found in a vehicle near NW 36th Street and taken to OU hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

“Obviously, when you get in situations where something like this escalates to gunfire in a public area, it can create quite a scary scenario, so the best thing is to remove yourself as quickly as possible,” said Quirk.

Police did not release a description of the shooter but said they believe they are looking for a man on a black motorcycle.

“Currently no one is in custody. We have not identified a suspect at this point,” said Quirk.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-235-7300.