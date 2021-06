OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are still investigating after a 15-year-old was shot twice in Bricktown this past weekend.

Around 12 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to an area near the Harkins Theatre in Bricktown following a reported shooting.

Investigators say the 15-year-old victim was shot twice, but is expected to survive.

However, authorities are having trouble tracking down a suspect because none of the witnesses wanted to cooperate with the investigation.