OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gunshots at an Oklahoma City home led to a standoff that ended after a man surrendered Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials were called to a residence in the area of SE 46th Street and South Dimple Drive at around 2 a.m.

Police learned that shots had been fired.

A child was inside the home but made it out safely, the official said.

Police set up a perimeter around the home, but did not hear any more gunshots or indications of violence from within the home.

The scene of a standoff in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Image KFOR

Officers learned that the situation ignited from a fight between a woman’s current partner and former partner.

The current partner, who lives at the house, fired shots at the former partner. The situation continued outside the home, with the current partner firing shots into the air, according to the official.

The former partner fled the scene and called police.

Police remained positioned outside the home for hours until the woman and her current partner came outside.

Officers took the man into custody. Officials are investigating the woman’s role in the situation.

The man could face an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

No further details were provided.