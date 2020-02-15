Suspect taken into custody after telling police he was armed with bomb

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

DIBBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Dibble police say a suspect threatened he had a bomb as officers approached him Saturday morning.

Dibble Police Department officials issued a news release saying they received a call at around 8:12 a.m. Saturday morning about a suspicious person wanted on several counts of domestic violence.

Police say that’s when the suspect made an explosive threat.

“Officers attempted to approach the individual and the individual claimed to have a bomb on his person that would blow up about a 3 mile radius,” police said in the news release.

Police were eventually able to take the suspect into custody.

Dibble police thanked the McClain County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Norman Bomb Squad and Dibble Fire Department for their assistance.

“We would also like to thank the community for avoiding this area until we apprehended this individual,” the news release states.

The suspect’s name and details about the specific location of the incident have not been released.