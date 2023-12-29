YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Both the victim and suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a Yukon gas station on Thursday have been identified.

According to police, officers responded to a 7-Eleven gas station near Reno and Czech Hall Road around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals where they later died from their injuries. They have been identified as 23-year-old Elisabeth Anderson and 34-year-old Gavin Navitt.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the two were previously involved in a romantic relationship. Anderson asked to meet Navitt at the gas station to return something to him. While at the gas station, Navitt pulled out a gun and shot Anderson multiple times while she was in her car and then turned the gun on himself.