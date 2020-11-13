Suspect wanted for allegedly dragging officer caught after chase

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after a wild police chase in Cleveland County.

On Wednesday, a Moore police officer stopped a vehicle being driven by Dustin Schumann. The officer discovered that Schumann was a felon in possession of a pistol, so he attempted to arrest him.

At that point, Schumann allegedly put the vehicle in drive and briefly dragged the officer.

Fortunately, the officer was not seriously injured.

On Thursday, detectives in Norman spotted Schumann and attempted to stop him. Again, Schumann fled the scene and led officers on a wild chase.

Eventually, he rolled his car near S.W. 34th and the I-35 Service Rd.

After pulling him from the vehicle, investigators learned Schumann was in possession of a loaded gun and 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

