OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Records show the man captured Tuesday after a high-speed chase in Luther, prompting a man hunt, was released from Oklahoma prison two weeks earlier.

Leslie Murray, 29, has been in prison seven times dating back to 2013, according to court records.

Many of his charges included burglary, possession, and eluding police.

Leslie Murray. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

He was released from his latest stay in prison on May 8.

That same night, Purcell Police said he used a stolen debit card at the Double-R convenience store.

Murray also reportedly used a stolen credit card at Lowes in Edmond to buy tools. Norman and Oklahoma City police have similar cases against him.

His crime spree came to an end after a Luther Police officer attempted to pull Murray over for a missing taillight.

“The officers were doing a little bit heavier patrol in the area, because in that exact area, we had a trailer that was stolen,” said Chris Fetters, Luther Police Captain.

The trailer was reportedly stolen by Murray and sold in Oklahoma City. The man who purchased the trailer had video of a man, who looked like Murray, pull up to his home with the trailer attached to a truck.

When the Luther officer attempted to pull the suspect over, he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, ramming an Oklahoma County deputy’s unit, and nearly running over an officer.

“The Luther officer was in fear that he was going to get struck by the vehicle and fired three rounds into Mr. Murray’s truck,” said Fetters.

Murray managed to escape and was found muddy and disoriented Tuesday morning in a gated Edmond neighborhood.

“We kind of chuckled because when he was taken into custody,” said Fetters. “He started talking to me and said, ‘This seems kind of an extreme thing for just a trespassing complaint.’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re not here for trespassing.'”

Murray was taken to jail with a $338,000 bond. Luther Police said he will face a number of charges, and more will likely be added in the coming days.