Suspected arsonist arrested, accused of starting fire that destroyed Chickasha restaurant

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – Chickasha authorities arrested a man suspected of igniting a fire that destroyed a restaurant in September.

Nidal AL-Ghazawneh was arrested and booked into the Grady County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree arson and life endangerment by an act of arson, according to a news release issued by James Fullingim, Assistant State Fire Marshal.

AL-Ghazawneh is accused of igniting the blaze that destroyed Sam’s Southern Eatery on Sept. 20.

The restaurant was open for business on the evening of the fire.

A blaze erupted in the kitchen area after the restaurant closed and the staff went home.

Chickasha firefighters were battling the blaze when a structure beam failed, endangering firefighters inside the building, the news release states.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Chickasha Fire Department investigated the fire and found that it was started on purpose.

A warrant for AL-Ghazawneh’s arrest was obtained and he was arrested on March 30.