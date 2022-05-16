OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say two suspects are in custody after leading police on a foot chase on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say it all started as they were searching for suspected car thieves.

Investigators say they were able to track down a stolen vehicle by pinging the owner’s cell phone, which was still inside the car.

When they reached the suspects near May and N.W. Expressway, the two suspects took off running.

Officers eventually were able to find them hiding in a storm drain near I-240 and Western.