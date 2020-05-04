Suspected drunk man arrested after allegedly driving golf cart on El Reno streets

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of being drunk was arrested after he allegedly drove a golf cart through the streets of El Reno.

On Sunday, around 11:50 p.m., officers saw a golf cart traveling south on S. Choctaw Ave. towards Wade St. with no headlights and no tail lights.

The driver of the golf cart improperly stopped at the intersection of S. Choctaw Ave. and W. Wade St.

The driver then turned east on Wade St. with officers conducting a traffic stop on the driver at Wade St. and Bickford Ave.

Officers identified the driver of the golf cart to be Justin T. Chronister, 40, of El Reno.

Police spoke with Chronister and detected an odor of alcohol on or about his breath and person.

Authorities observed other signs of intoxication as well, which led the officers to believe Chronister was under the influence of alcohol.

El Reno police say Chronister spoke with slurred speech and allegedly admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages prior to the traffic stop.

A Standardized Field Sobriety Test Battery was conducted with Chronister, and the results “gave further evidence to the suspicion that Chronister was operating the golf cart while under the influence.”

He was arrested for driving under the influence and related traffic charges.

Chronister was transported to the municipal jail where he was read the Implied Consent Test Request and refused the chance to take an Intoxilyzer test.

He was later transported to the Canadian County Jail.