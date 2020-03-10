Suspected horse thief behind bars after months on the run

GALVESTON, Tex. (KFOR) – The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says a 37-year-old man has been arrested after using counterfeit checks to purchase horses and a horse trailer back in 2019.

Jonathan Wesley Wright, or Trip McKenzie according to his fake driver’s license, used the name Superior Feeders LLC, Cuero, Texas, to purchase horses in Texas and Louisiana and a horse trailer in Tennessee.

After discovering the falsity of the checks, the property was recovered in December by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Wayne Goodman and the Cimarron County Sheriff’s Department.

“I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t know the buyer or if they will not let you hold the property till the check clears, I wouldn’t let them leave with it,’” Goodman says. “This goes for horses, cattle, trailers — anything. If the buyer won’t agree to those terms, then tell them bye.”

Wright was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Galveston on warrants from multiple states.

Goodman says it took a team of law enforcement agencies working together and is quick to credit the U.S. Marshals, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture investigators and sheriff’s departments in Kendall County, Texas, Austin County, Texas, and Cimarron County, Okla.