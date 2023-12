BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to multiple stolen vehicles.

On November 30, Moore Police responded to a car dealership near NW 27th and Shields Blvd. after seven cars and electronics were reported stolen.

On Tuesday, December 12, officials say two people suspected of committing the thefts were found and arrested while in possession of the remaining stolen vehicle in Bethany.

Police say all of the vehicles have been recovered.