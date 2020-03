Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Three suspects are on the run after attempting to steal a metro ATM.

It happened at a Chase Bank ATM near N.W. 23rd and Meridian around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police tell KFOR three suspects used a truck and chains to try and steal the ATM.

The front of the ATM was ripped off, but the suspects did not get anything.

Officials found the truck abandoned a few blocks away.

The suspects are still on the run.