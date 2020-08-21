Suspects claiming to be Edmond police scam Oklahoma woman out of thousands

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Edmond are warning residents about a scam that has already cost one woman over $7,000.

Officials say the suspects cloned the Edmond Police Department’s number to call a local woman and identified themselves using the names of two Edmond police officers.

The victim was told that she had been issued a subpoena and had warrants out for her arrest. They said she needed to post bond with $7,500 in prepaid gift cards.

Investigators say the scammers stayed on the phone with her while she went to her bank to withdraw the money and to various stores to purchase multiple gift cards.

Authorities say the victim gave them the information off of the cards, and her Social Security number. She was then told to mail the cards to the U.S. Department of Treasury in Washington, D.C.

Police officials stress that they will never contact someone over the phone asking for money or gift cards. If you receive a call like this, hang up and immediately report it to police.

