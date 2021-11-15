Suspects convicted of multiple thefts accused of striking again, stealing high-dollar handbags

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some serial thieves with a taste for high-dollar fashion are facing charges once again.

This duo has been convicted more than a dozen times each for stealing. Recently, police say they’ve returned to the same store to continue their crimes.

An afternoon shopping took a chaotic turn quickly for some Oklahoma City residents.

On the ground, police cruisers and in the air, the police helicopter searched for two suspects accused of stealing expensive purses from Von Maur at Quail Springs Mall.

“They ran from security, ran over to the Dollar Tree store and ended up hiding in one of the rooms there in the Dollar Tree,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say it was clear this was the duo they were looking for.

“They still had some items on them, some high-end handbags that they had stolen from Von Maur,” Knight said.

The police report states that the suspects, Brittany Lyles and Kristina Hawkins, frequent the store, working with other suspects to steal numerous items there.

The most recent run-in was less than two weeks ago; that’s when officers say Lyles slapped loss prevention staff in the face after being confronted.

This time, a staff member who remembered them gave their descriptions to police.

“These two females were no strangers to security there, they had been arrested there or seen shoplifting there on multiple occasions,” said Knight.

Police say this wasn’t their first time and it may not be their last.

According to the police report, Lyles told the arresting officer she would “sit her days out” in the county jail then return to the same store again because they’re “some rich b*****s and they have insurance.”

The officer claimed she went on to say that if she knew where they lived, “I would rob your s**t too b***h.”

The five handbags totaled in $1,190.00 in value.

An arresting officer says they also found a vial of PCP in the room where the women were hiding.

Though police claim it appeared to belong to them, neither would claim it was theirs.