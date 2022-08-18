OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say the suspects in two separate child pornography cases have learned their fate.

On Aug. 12, Justin Brock was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years after being convicted of lewd acts to a child and possession of child pornography.

Officials say the case began in January of 2021 after authorities learned that a young child had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

Over the course of the OSBI investigation, authorities say the evidence led them to Brock.

On Aug. 9, Darrin John Brown pleaded no contest to child sexual abuse, aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene material or child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

He was sentenced to 20 years with the last 12 years suspended.

On Oct. 15, 2021, the OSBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading of child pornography on a social media platform.

After the investigation, Brown was arrested at his home in Atoka.