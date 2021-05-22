Suspects in string of dispensary robberies arrested and charged

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged after a string of dispensary robberies.

The suspects are identified as 20-year-old Marvin Crosby and his accomplice Dametrius Turner.

The crimes started about a month ago. At one dispensary, Crosby allegedly disarmed the store’s security guard and held him at gunpoint. Another employee fired at him and Crosby allegedly returned fire and fled.

At another dispensary, the suspect crawled through the drive-thru window and ordered the clerk to the ground, claiming to have a gun. He got away with about $10,000.

At Classen Kush House, on surveillance video, you can see when an employee is talking to another customer. Crosby puts a jar of marijuana under his sweatshirt, but pays for other items.

He walks away holding the jar worth about $1,500 under his clothing.

“What the f***, like where did this go?” store manager Christian Hahn said, recalling his reaction.

“Lots of anger. It’s frustrating just because this industry is already kind of frowned upon. You get people that come in and do stuff like that and it takes from other people that truly need this stuff. It’s medicine, it’s frustrating,” Emily Ross with Classen Kush House said.

A robbery at a dispensary.

KFOR told you about the robbery at Doobie’s in Guthrie earlier this month.

Court records say Crosby tried to use a woman’s medical marijuana card and said he was “transgender and just recently had surgery.”

At the beginning of May, Crosby went to a dispensary he allegedly robbed before looking for a lost credit card. Employees recognized him and called police. Crosby “provided false identify to the police officers, was handcuffed and escaped the grasp of police officers.”

He got into a car driven by Turner and they allegedly led police on a chase. They were both eventually arrested.

Hahn says he’s pleased with the outcome.

“That’s a lot of money that he was potentially stealing from businesses and making it to where they couldn’t make that money, so I think it’s a good thing,” he said.