Suspects lead chase through NW OKC neighborhood, hide in shed before arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two suspects were arrested Monday after fleeing from police and going all through northwest Oklahoma City before ditching the car and trying to hide in a resident’s backyard shed.

“It’s really nice, it’s a quiet neighborhood,” said Devin Heath, the owner of the home where the suspects ran into the backyard shed. “It’s scary that something like that could be so close to home.”

Heath said he was still trying to comprehend what happened Monday afternoon at his house. Two of the suspects in the truck involved in the chase decided to run into his backyard and hide in his shed.

“He was like ‘if you see police, tell them I’m not here,’” Heath said about the suspect running up to him.

About 45 minutes before that encounter was the police chase.

The driver blew through red lights at high speeds with some near misses, only to end up near Heath’s house where his girlfriend, grandma and little brother stay.

“I heard helicopters and I told my girlfriend, ‘well looks like there was another homicide,’” said Heath.

Other neighbors in the area soon saw the police cars zoom by.

“I was kind of in shock because I didn’t know what was happening,” said Allegra Keeling, a neighbor in the area where the chase ended.

“I walked out to the front door and there was probably about 15 officers and about four helicopters in the air,” said Jeremy Fineman, another neighbor in the area.

Heath however got a closer experience of the scary situation.

He was outside working on his car when…

“Some people come running through my gate and the police thought that I was the robber and they put me in handcuffs, and they scraped my knee up and stuff,” Heath said.

Meanwhile, Heath also said he was worried about his 6-year-old brother who was on a swing in the backyard when the suspects ran through the gate.

“I was like ‘y’all got the wrong guy,’ I was like ‘he went that way,’” Heath said about speaking to police as they put him in handcuffs. “’Him and his girlfriend just went that way, y’all got the wrong guy.’”

Eventually, police let him go and got the suspects out of the shed.

Heath said he was thankful he and his family are OK.

“I was afraid my brother could have gotten hurt,” Heath said. “It’s almost tragic, you know what I mean? Hell, I almost went to jail and I didn’t even do nothing.”

Police arrested the driver and his girlfriend. They let the mother go who was also in the car but dialed 911 and told police who he was and what was going on. Police said they believe he ran because he had two felony warrants out for his arrest.