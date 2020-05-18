Live Now
Suspects lead multiple Oklahoma law enforcement agencies on pursuit for more than 100 miles

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is in custody and another is on the run after a pursuit stretched more than 100 miles across Oklahoma.

Officials say early Monday morning, a pursuit over a stolen car started near Weatherford.

Multiple agencies across the state assisted throughout the incident.

The pursuit continued across I-40 and at one point, the suspects fired shots at law enforcement officers with one police vehicle being hit. It’s unknown if there are any injuries.

During the incident, the driver drove through Shawnee, but continued back onto I-40.

The pursuit came to an end near Cromwell and the suspects bailed into the woods.

A female was eventually taken into custody, and a search is underway for the male suspect. Details about the suspects have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

