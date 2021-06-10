Suspects leaving broken glass at splash pad, playground in Oklahoma town

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Davis are warning families about hidden dangers at an Oklahoma splash pad.

Over this past weekend, the Davis Police Department learned about a suspect breaking glass and spreading it around the new splash pad and playground in town.

Officials say they are searching for the person or persons responsible, but are warning families to be cautious when visiting the splash pad to cool off during the summer heat.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Davis Police Department at (580) 369-2323.