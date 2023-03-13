STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Stillwater are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an armed robbery of a grocery store.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on March 10, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to the Cimarron Plaza following an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that two Hispanic men dressed in all black clothing, wearing black cloth masks and black gloves robbed the El Arenal grocery store.

During the robbery, the suspects took cash and a cell phone. The cell phone was later found near Lakeview and Monroe.

Authorities say the suspects left the area in a silver 2015 or newer Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information on the crime, call Stillwater police.