Suspects on the run after trying to steal ATM

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma City police and Brink Security are keeping a watchful eye Monday morning over a busted ATM.

The front of it was completely torn off after police say two to three men tried to steal the machine around 4 a.m. from a parking lot near N.W. 23rd and Meridian.

Police say the suspects tied a chain around the machine and then sped off, leaving skid marks on the ground.

"Those things are obviously bolted into the ground very well; the chain ended up breaking," said OKCPD MSgt. Gary Knight.

The suspects drove off and left everything behind, including any money they hoped they'd get.

It didn't take long for police to catch up.

"The vehicle was recovered a short time later, as it turns out that was a stolen pickup truck," said Knight.

That stolen white F-250 was found a few streets away in a neighborhood near 26th and Windsor Place.

The engine was still running and the heavy chain was hanging off the back.

However, the wannabe crooks were no where to be found.

"We're appreciative that somebody took the time to call in and say hey, this is going on, because that led us to the stolen truck. Hopefully, at some point, evidence will lead us to the suspects," said Knight.

KFOR reached out to Chase Bank to see how long the ATM will be out of commission but haven't heard back.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.