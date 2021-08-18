Suspects still unknown as police search for answers in deadly shooting outside Oklahoma City dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting outside a dispensary, located near Western Ave. and S.W. 65th.

“About 11 o’ clock we heard some rapid shots,” said Joana Cornell who lives nearby.

Cornell was home with her sister when the gunfire rang out.

She tells KFOR it was so loud, she thought it could’ve come through her walls.

“We automatically look at each other, like ‘You’re good? You’re good?'” she said.

American Cannabis

The shooting happened down the street in the parking lot of the American Cannabis Dispensary.

“When officers arrived, they located one victim in the parking lot of that business,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Adrian Brown.

Cornell says she ran outside to see what happened, and found her street filled with police.

“They showed up within minutes seems like of it happening,” she said. “The ambulance came up and when they did, I noticed that they were doing chest compressions on the victim.”

Brown was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say right now, they have no ideas as to what led up to this shooting.

Wednesday morning, police were back on the scene after someone noticed a stray bullet shattered the door of the Farmers Insurance building across the street.

“They were looking for casings in that insurance, and on the street,” said Cornell.

Police tell us the suspects took off from the scene, and now police are searching for anyone with answers… while a local family is forced to grieve the loss of a loved one.

”I’m sorry for their loss,” said Cornell.

Anyone with information should call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.