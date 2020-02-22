Suspended UCO student arrested for planning attacks on two Edmond high schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - A 21-year-old suspended UCO student has been arrested after planning attacks on two Edmond high schools.

Police say they got a report of a suspicious Twitter account belonging to Matthew Rexwinkle, where he posted concerning comments like, "7 months left… time to erase my phone" and "can't wait, f*** family."

According to court documents, he's also said he "connects" with known murderers.

Police found a video that shows Rexwinkle with plastic containers and powder from fireworks and matches. He also had a map of Edmond North High School that shows where he would put explosives. He spoke about doing the same at Edmond Memorial High, and that hundreds would be dead.

"He was pretty confident about his plan on North, and he seemed to want some more time to work on his plan at Memorial," Emily Ward with Edmond police said.

This isn't the first time he has planned something like this. In 2015, he was convicted at age 16 for planning to put explosives at Edmond North High School.

The Edmond School District released the following statement in response to his arrest:

“Edmond Public Schools is extremely appreciative of law enforcement authorities’ attentive work on this matter. The arrest of this former student is alarming and has caused considerable concern for our community. We support authorities prosecuting this case to the fullest extent of the law.” Edmond School District

"He’s off the street, he’s not a danger to the public, or the schools in Edmond or anyone else," Ward said.

Police say he was arrested when being transferred from one mental health facility to another. He is now being held at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Rexwinkle is likely to be charged with Conspiring to Perform an Act of Violence involving serious bodily injury.