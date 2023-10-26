ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Anadarko Police Department says over the last couple of months, it has received numerous reports of suspicious activity at a residence in town.

Police officials say through a combined effort from Patrol Officers and Detectives, they were able to obtain a search warrant for the home at 1027 East Sunset Circle.

Police officials say at approximately 2 p.m. on October 25, the Anadarko Police Department served a warrant and during the search of the residence, we recovered Methamphetamine, Cocaine and 557 Fentanyl pills.

Authorities confirm Toriano Holcomb and Kayla Parker where arrested and booked into jail on the charge of drug trafficking with additional charges pending.

Anadarko Police are reminding the public if you see something, say something. Calls can remain anonymous at 405-247-2411.