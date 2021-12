OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a local hotel.

Officers were called to the Biltmore Hotel, 401 S. Meridian Ave., to perform a welfare check on a person at the hotel.

A woman was found dead inside a room.

An Oklahoma City Police Department Official did not provide details regarding the cause of the woman’s death, but said her death is considered suspicious.

The Police Department’s homicide unit was brought in to investigate.