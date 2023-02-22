OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Officials rushed to downtown Oklahoma City after reports of a suspicious item.

Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn reports the bomb squad is on the scene near NW 2nd and Classen.

Streets in that area are blocked off so avoid the area.

Police tell KFOR a transient found an item that looked similar to a pipe bomb and tried to give it to an officer. The officer called the bomb squad to investigate.

Authorities have removed the item for further investigation. Roads may still be closed in that area.

This is a developing story.